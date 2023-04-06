Nonprofits give inmates love bags at city correctional center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Love bags were delivered to inmates Wednesday at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg.

They include food, clothing and hygiene products.

Michelle Pietraffita says addiction is what landed her at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

"I was suffering real bad," Pietraffita said. "I was homeless on the street. I was doing things I never would have fathomed I'd be doing. I'm here for robbery."

Pietraffita was among more than 200 inmates who attended a resource fair on Wednesday, where several nonprofits from outside the jail came in to offer free food, hygiene products and services.

"The resources are phenomenal," Pietraffita said. "We need more things like this."

Spearheading the effort is Reverend Michelle Simmons, the founder of Why Not Prosper, a nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated women find jobs and affordable housing, spearheaded the effort.

It was a special day for the female inmates at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. A group of visitors from different nonprofits came in to hand out free bras, panties, pads, deodorant, shampoo and other gender-sensitive items that may be hard to come by in the jail. pic.twitter.com/ULbkOKbimU — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) April 5, 2023

She once spent five years in prison.

"I remember when I was locked up, I had one pair of panties for like 16 months and like I was so happy to get a new pair of panties," Simmons said.

She went to the day room, where inmates in quarantine lined up to get a hot meal.

Simmons even went cell to cell, giving the women things she wishes she had when she was behind the wall.

"We gave them body wash, pads. All of those things are gender-sensitive," she said.

The women CBS News Philadelphia spoke to said the hardest part about being locked up is being away from their children. They said this event gives them support, so that when they get released, they'll be the best mothers they can be.

"I'm a mom of three little girls that I don't have today," Pietraffita said. "But I know that as long as I do well, I can be in their lives later."

For women like Pietraffita, Rev. Simmons is proof that mistakes don't have to define us.

"I know Rev. Michelle," Pietraffita said. "She's a beautiful soul. I've read her story. Absolutely incredible."

And it's not too late to turn their lives around.