Plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese available in select stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you live in Delaware Valley, you probably agree that there's no cream cheese like Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

There's a new version for those who want to avoid dairy.

It’s time to pop to the shop to pick yourself up a tub of our Plant Based Philadelphia, just in time for #WorldVeganDay! 🌱



Now largely available to buy at all major supermarkets. 💚#PlantBased #PlantBasedPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7OoHuES1Z6 — Philadelphia_UKI (@PhiladelphiaUki) November 1, 2022

A non-dairy, plant-based version of Philly cream cheese is now available in select stores. It will be rolled out nationwide next summer.

The spread is made with coconut oil, bean protein and other ingredients.