Watch CBS News
New Jersey News

NJDOT offering drivers money to simply drive around

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey DOT offering to pay you just for driving around
New Jersey DOT offering to pay you just for driving around 00:41

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- How would you like to get paid just for driving around? That's an offer from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The state is considering changing the fuel tax to charge based on how many miles you drive, not how much gas you buy.

The transportation department is offering $100 to volunteers who sign up for the test program.

You only need to have a valid driver's license and vehicle to be eligible.

If you sign up, you will receive a device that plugs in to your vehicle and records your mileage.

Click here if you would like more information or to enroll.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.