Cargo piled up on New Jersey Turnpike after tractor-trailer crash

By Joe Brandt

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (CBS) -- Debris and cargo were piled up on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County on Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.

Images from Chopper 3 show a pile of cargo in a lane on the turnpike south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and at least one damaged tractor trailer truck cab.

Crews were removing the debris and traffic was getting by on the shoulders in both directions.

There are delays in the area.

