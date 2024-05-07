Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ Turnpike southbound partially blocked after crash near Route 73 in Mount Laurel

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Major crash involving tractor-trailer blocks multiple lanes of NJ Turnpike
Major crash involving tractor-trailer blocks multiple lanes of NJ Turnpike 01:05

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A major crash is blocking part of the New Jersey Turnpike's southbound lanes on Tuesday morning.

The crash appears to involve a tractor-trailer. The right lane and the shoulder are blocked near Exit 4 - Route 73.

new-jersey-turnpike-crash-mount-laurel-exit-4.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. according to 511NJ, a service operated by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

NEXT Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz says there are no major delays yet but it may be a good idea to use I-295 southbound in case delays develop.

We've reached out to authorities to learn what caused the crash and if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 6:01 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.