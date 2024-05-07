NJ Turnpike southbound partially blocked after crash near Route 73 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A major crash is blocking part of the New Jersey Turnpike's southbound lanes on Tuesday morning.

The crash appears to involve a tractor-trailer. The right lane and the shoulder are blocked near Exit 4 - Route 73.

CBS News Philadelphia

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. according to 511NJ, a service operated by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

NEXT Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz says there are no major delays yet but it may be a good idea to use I-295 southbound in case delays develop.

We've reached out to authorities to learn what caused the crash and if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.