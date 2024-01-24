NJ Transit wants to raise fare prices by 15% starting in July

New Jersey Transit wants to raise fare prices by 15% starting in July

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - New Jersey Transit wants to raise fare prices by 15% starting on July 1. The state-owned public transportation system claims it has to charge passengers more because it's facing a $119 million budget deficit next year.

It would be the first fare hike since 2015 for NJ Transit.

New Jersey state Sen. John McKeon called the fare increase "nothing more than a tax on riders."

"As a long-time watchdog of New Jersey Transit, new sources of revenue for NJ Transit are desperately needed to avoid service cuts, provide safety upgrades, and complete infrastructure investments," McKeon said in a statement. "But we can't put the financial burden on working people when we have corporations not paying their fair share to support public transportation modes that carry their employees to work every day. I'm frustrated by the Board's decision today and am saddened by the negative impact this will have on loyal commuters."

NJ Transit said it will hold 10 public hearings before changing any fares.

New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the proposed fare increases.

"New Jersey Transit is obviously in need of additional financial support, but continual fare increases will not fix the problem. We simply cannot rely on everyday commuters to carry the burden of NJ Transit's billion-dollar deficit, nor should we count on one-shot funding mechanisms to fill the hole," Scutari said in a statement. "Mass transit is the lifeblood of the state's economy. It contributes to environmental improvements, economic growth and our quality of life. We want a world-class transit system that moves New Jersey into the future and NJ Transit is a key part of that system."



The public hearings will run from March 4 to March 8.

Here's the schedule.

March 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Cherry Hill Public Library in Cherry Hill, Camden County

March 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. - Atlantic City Convention Center, Meeting Room 309 in Atlantic City

March 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. - Passaic County Community College, Paterson room in Paterson

March 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. - Bergen County Administration Building, Conference Center in Hackensack

March 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. - Trenton Transit Center in Trenton

March 6, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. - Belmar Municipal Building - Council Chambers in Belmar

March 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. - Berkely College Woodbridge Campus Student Center in Woodbridge

March 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. - Kean University - North Avenue Academic Building in Union

March 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. - Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction, Long Hallway in Secaucus

March 8, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. - NJ TRANSIT Headquarters - Board Room in Newark