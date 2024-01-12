NJ TRANSIT, Amtrak service restored with delays after signal issue shuts down Northeast Corridor

NJ TRANSIT, Amtrak running with delays after signal issue NJ TRANSIT, Amtrak running with delays after signal issue 02:14

NEWARK, N.J. -- A signal issue halted Amtrak and New Jersey TRANSIT service Friday morning along the Northeast Corridor.

Both agencies say their service has since been restored, but riders should expect residual delays.

Amtrak trains were held between New York and Philadelphia due to a communication issue with its signals and switches on the tracks between the two cities, which run 84 miles.

NJ TRANSIT service was suspended to and from Penn Station, with Midtown Direct service being diverted to Hoboken.

It's unclear how many passengers were impacted, but CBS New York's John Dias reported it was likely hundreds of people.

One traveler said she and her college friend were stuck on the train.

"We activated our tickets and everything, we thought we were getting ready to leave. So we waited like an hour, then they were like, get off," she said.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up Monday, people may have plans to escape the city for the long weekend, so the residual delays could still cause a mess.