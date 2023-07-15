NJ Transit riders complain about AC issues on the River LINE

NJ transit riders talk about having little to no air conditioning on the River LINE

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Hot and humid weather is impacting the Delaware Valley. And some riders on New Jersey Transit's River LINE say they are getting hardly any relief while on board the train, likening the experience to sitting in a "hot box."

As the River LINE train pulled up to the Camden waterfront, Roberto Ordonez described the conditions on board while riding with his family from Trenton.

"it's mucho hot, mucho caliente," said Ordonez.

Some riders tell CBS News Philadelphia their commute on the river line this week has been unpleasant and uncomfortable with little to no air conditioning in some of the cars.

"It's like being in a box. As soon as you get off you feel more relief than you did on the train," said Maurice Witherspoon.

"It's not fun feeling like you need to take another shower before heading into work," said Matt Higgins.

However, not every train has been having AC issues. Aboard the train near the aquarium in Camden, the car is cool and comfortable. But some riders say they not only experienced ac issues this week but last week as well.

Hani Qureshi says he rode the River LINE from Palmyra to Camden last Friday.

"It was a bit stuffy. there were a lot of people in that cabin too, so it was hot, and the air conditioning wasn't working that well," said Qureshi.

NJ Transit wouldn't confirm if there has been a persistent problem. But in a statement, it told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday the following:

"Four River LINE trains experienced separate, isolated incidents with the air conditioning systems. When issues such as these occur, the trains are removed from service for repair. Crews are continuing to monitor the status of the onboard air conditioning systems."

NJ Transit didn't say what is causing the problem, but the transportation system apologized to riders for the inconvenience.

"We work hard and deserve to sit in some air condition for 15 minutes when we're going to and from work," said Higgins.