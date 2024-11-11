Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ TRANSIT Rail schedule changes now in effect

By Hayley D'Amico

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Changes to New Jersey TRANSIT Rail service are now in effect, and could impact commuters' early morning and late night rides.

The schedule changes went into effect on Sunday, Nov. 10, and are mainly impacting the Morris and Essex Lines and the Northeast Corridor.

Click here for a full list of modifications to the NJ TRANSIT Rail schedules.

Riders utilizing the North Jersey Coast, Atlantic City Rail, Raritan Valley, Princeton Dinky, Montclair-Boonton, and Pascack Valley Lines are encouraged to check the NJ TRANSIT Timetables for minor changes and changes to connecting service at the Newark and Secaucus stations.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.