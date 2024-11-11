NJ TRANSIT Rail schedule changes now in effect

Changes to New Jersey TRANSIT Rail service are now in effect, and could impact commuters' early morning and late night rides.

The schedule changes went into effect on Sunday, Nov. 10, and are mainly impacting the Morris and Essex Lines and the Northeast Corridor.

Click here for a full list of modifications to the NJ TRANSIT Rail schedules.

Riders utilizing the North Jersey Coast, Atlantic City Rail, Raritan Valley, Princeton Dinky, Montclair-Boonton, and Pascack Valley Lines are encouraged to check the NJ TRANSIT Timetables for minor changes and changes to connecting service at the Newark and Secaucus stations.