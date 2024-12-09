NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett to resign in January 2025

NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett is resigning from his role within the transit company effective Jan. 15, 2025, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Corbett, the third longest-serving CEO in NJ Transit's history, was nominated in 2018 by Murphy as executive director of the transit company to make the mass transit system more accessible, affordable and reliable for its users.

Under his leadership, Corbett oversaw multiple projects that enriched the NJ Transit user experience. These included modernizing critical infrastructure, renovating and expanding stations, introducing new fleets of rail cars, and overall enhancing customer service.

Murphy said that since New Jersey is the most densely populated state between two major metropolitan hubs, residents and visitors rely heavily on mass transit.

"Kevin has worked in coordination with our federal government, Amtrak, and our legislature to develop strategic plans and solutions that address commuters' concerns and position NJ TRANSIT for long-term reliability and success," Murphy said in Corbett's resignation announcement.

Corbett also oversaw the implementation of Positive Train Control, the almost completed Portal North Bridge replacement project, and the introduction of NJ TRANSIT electric buses. During his time with the transit company, the American Public Transportation Association recognized NJ Transit as "North America's Most Outstanding Public Transportation System."

The soon-to-be-retired CEO called his experience working for NJ Transit the honor of a lifetime.

"I am profoundly grateful for the trust Governor Murphy placed in me and for his unwavering support that has resulted in transformational improvements benefitting New Jerseyans for decades to come," Corbett said. "I am also thankful for the opportunity to work alongside an extraordinary team of more than 12,000 men and women dedicated to serving the residents of New Jersey."

According to the resignation announcement, Corbett will pursue a career in academia but remain committed to public transit and the New Jersey communities NJ Transit serves.