NJ Transit offering free rides for vets on Veterans Day

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New Jersey Transit is saluting those who serve with a free ride on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can ride rail, bus, or light rail for free by showing a military ID card, a Veterans Administration identification, a veteran organization membership card, or by wearing a U.S. military uniform.

Throughout the rest of the year, military members can get reduced ticket prices by presenting an ID.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:25 AM EST

