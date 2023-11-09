NJ Transit offering free rides for vets on Veterans Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New Jersey Transit is saluting those who serve with a free ride on Veterans Day.
On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can ride rail, bus, or light rail for free by showing a military ID card, a Veterans Administration identification, a veteran organization membership card, or by wearing a U.S. military uniform.
Throughout the rest of the year, military members can get reduced ticket prices by presenting an ID.
