NJ teacher gave teen vodka, vape pens, THC drops: prosecutor

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An elementary school teacher in Hamilton Township is accused of providing a 13-year-old student vodka, vape pens and THC drops for two and a half years.

Jennifer Debiec, 39, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Debiec was a fifth grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in the Hamilton Township School District.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told investigators Monday Debiec gave him vodka, vape pens and THC drops.

Text messages provided by the teen's mother backed up the allegations, the probable cause affidavit said.

The Hamilton Township School District suspended Debiec and issued a termination of employment notice.

The district said it has cooperated with the investigation.

"The alleged incident is so far removed from the expectations we have for professional and personal conduct of an employee," Superintendent Dr. Scott Rocco said in a statement. "And they go against our primary responsibility of providing our students with a safe environment. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students."

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the prosecutor's special victims unit at 609-989-6568.