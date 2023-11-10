NJ shop owner afraid to run business after more than $4,000 worth of Louis Vuitton purses were stolen

NJ shop owner afraid to run business after more than $4,000 worth of Louis Vuitton purses were stole

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – A Marlton consignment shop owner says she's scared to run her business after she says a man took forty five hundred dollars worth of Louis Vuitton purses from her store without paying for them. Second To None Consignment Boutique's, Michelle Doms Hogan says it happened in the middle of the day on Thursday.

"He was looking at them and very non-chalantly calmly, picked up the three bags and just started walking towards the door," Hogan said.

In the store's security camera video one of her workers can be seen trying to stop the man.

"Asked him where he was going and he said nowhere and she said well, you can't have those, and she kind of smiled and went to get the bags and that's when he pushed her out the door and ran around the back of the building, and I ran after him," Hogan said. "By the time I got back into the building he was gone."

She called 911. Her surveillance video also shows police arriving several minutes later.

"It's scary. I can't protect my store," Hogan said.

As a consignment shop owner she sells items on behalf of their owners and takes a percentage of the sale.

She says she plans to compensate the two owners of the stolen bags.

"Approximately $4,500," Hogan said. "I don't know with what's been happening how much I'm going to be covered with insurance."

Customers have checked in with Hogan to make sure she was okay.

It's moments like these with her customers which Hogan loves about owning a consignment shop, but she's now questioning whether these moments are worth the risks.

"It's scary times and I don't know if I want to put myself at risk of something happening," Hogan said.

Evesham police confirmed the incident report. CBS Philadelphia we requested an interview to learn about the investigation. We are still waiting for a response.