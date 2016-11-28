NJ Police: DWI Suspect Pretended To Be 'Undercover' Cop During Traffic Stop

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man who has been charged with a DWI is accused of pretending to be a Pennsylvania police officer after being pulled over early Thanksgiving morning.

Officials say 23-year-old Luis Blass Jr. of Pocono Summit, Pa. was pulled over on Route 517 in Hackettstown, N.J. around 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 24.

According to authorities, Blass had identified himself to police as Shawn Potter and said he was a police officer, employed by the Pennsylvania State Police and Scranton Police Department. He stated he was undercover.

Police say the officer who pulled Blass over, had observed alcoholic beverages inside the car as he approached the vehicle and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Blass when they spoke. In addition, the front seat passenger, who police identified as 22-year-old Jessie Dawson of Scotrun, Pa., had an open container of Budweiser. A handbag containing two clear plastics baggies with suspected controlled dangerous substances was also found.

Dawson was charged with possession of an open container of alcohol and released pending a court appearance.

Blass was charged with DWI, possession of CDS in the 3rd degree and impersonating a police officer in the 4th degree, among other related charges. He was sent to Warren County Correctional Facility after failing to post $5000 bail.