NJ police officer charged with hacking social media, spreading woman's nude photos

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey police officer is accused of hacking into a woman's social media accounts and distributing nude pictures she took of herself to her contacts and friends. Authorities say Mount Laurel Police Officer Ayron Taylor is charged with several counts of computer crimes and other related charges.

Taylor, 22, reportedly hacked into an Evesham Township woman's social media accounts and sent nude photos the victim took of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends and posted them on her Facebook wall.

He has been suspended without pay and faces termination from the department.