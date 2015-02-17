NJ Man Sentenced For Selling Stolen Coffee Makers, Appliances

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey who man sold stolen coffee makers and numerous other appliances online has been sentenced to three years in prison.

State authorities say 49-year-old Abraham Baruchov, of Clifton, also must pay $275,000 in restitution under the sentence imposed Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty last December to receiving stolen property.

From January 2013 to February 2014, Baruchov received more than 1,400 items of stolen merchandise that were valued overall at roughly $275,000. Investigators determined that all the items were bought online with stolen credit card information.

Baruchov eventually resold the items through online sites. The items were either shipped from a retail company to addresses used by Baruchov or sent directly to his customers.

The company referred the case to authorities after tracing the stolen goods to Baruchov.

