N.J. Governor proposes liquor law changes for easier access

Haddonfield, N.J., (CBS) -- New Jersey Governor Phill Murphy is proposing broad changes to the state's liquor laws. The goal is to make it easier for restaurants to get a liquor license.

At Corrine's Place in Camden, owner Trevor Vaughan is close to getting a liquor license for his restaurant after nearly a year and a half of work and paying $150,000.

"I'll be excited for it, just the opportunities of what we can be able to do for the city," Vaughan said.

He's about to cross the finish line, just as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposes changes to the state's liquor laws to make it easier for restauranteurs, like Vaughan to get licenses.

"Arguably we should've gotten to this a long time ago," Governor Murphy said.

However, Vaughan has mixed feelings.

"It's a great opportunity for small businesses to be able to capitalize off liquor sales which can help their businesses to grow," he said.

Yet given how New Jersey liquor licenses are in limited supply, he estimates one of his licenses in Jersey City is worth more than $400,000.

"I get offers every day for someone to try to buy it, but it concerns me to say 'OK, when this happens, will that liquor license lose its value,'" Vaughan said.

Governor Murphy also proposes easing restrictions for breweries, allowing them to serve food and to hold an unlimited number of off-site events.

"In general, I think it's fantastic that he's saying that we need to help the breweries function as small businesses and give them every tool in the toolbox at their disposal," Vaughn said.

Kings Road Brewery co-owner, Bob Hochgertel says changing the alcohol laws will benefit the state's economy.

He wants to open a third location, but they can't in New Jersey.

"You're limited to two licenses so we would have to look across the river to do that," Hochgertel said.

If Governor Murphy's proposed changes are enacted, some of the rules like the easing of the population to liquor license ratio would begin January 2024.