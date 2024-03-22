New Jersey firefighters use plasma cutters to help dog stuck in tire

NJ firefighter uses plasma cutters to rescue dog stuck in tire

NJ firefighter uses plasma cutters to rescue dog stuck in tire

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A few firefighters in Gloucester County, New Jersey and a pair of plasma cutters are to thank for rescuing a dog who got stuck in a wheel.

Daisy got her head stuck in the rim of a tire Thursday, the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

At first, they tried to get her out with soap and water.

The fire company said Lt. Brandon Volpe then got plasma cutters out of his toolkit and used those to cut through the wheel and free Daisy.

"Daisy is not injured and is doing well!" FVFC wrote in the post, which was widely shared in South Jersey.

One of the photos in the post shows the aftermath with the cut rim on the Firestone tire.

Today, FVFC and Franklin Twp PD responded to a service assignment to assist one of our four legged community members.... Posted by Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday, March 21, 2024

"This is the dedication and commitment you can expect from the FVFC each time we respond to a call. We are grateful to everyone who responded today to help Daisy," the post read.

The fire company is looking for volunteers on all shifts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You can find out more on their Facebook page.