Atco, NJ pastor increasing security at church after 2 acts of vandalism

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- A church in Camden County was forced to clean up before this weekend's services – after it was vandalized twice. In the most recent incident, someone threw a brick through a door, sending shards of glass flying while several kids were inside attending Bible camp.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Thursday's incident, but the church is still increasing security to ensure nothing like this happens again.

Pastor John Wiggins of Lions of Judah 7 Ministries tells CBS News Philadelphia this is now the second time his church was targeted in just a few weeks.

"May god have mercy on your soul. Who attacks a church?" Wiggins said, adding that the brick "was thrown with such force that [the kids] thought it was gunshots, they were screaming."

This happened before noon Thursday at the church on the White Horse Pike.

Wiggins has already replaced the front door ahead of the weekend's services after the glass was shattered. In addition to the damage to the front door, a lion, which Wiggins says is the symbol of the church, was destroyed.

He is thankful no one was hurt, but now he is increasing security because he doesn't want this to happen a third time.

"God is about peace and love, not about violence," Wiggins said.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect skipping through the church parking lot right after the vandalism happened.

Surveillance video from Lions of Judah Ministries shows a suspect skipping through the parking lot after vandalizing the church Thursday, July 20. Lions of Judah Ministries

A few weeks ago, the pastor says someone also threw rocks at the front door, damaging the wood, and several flower pots were flipped over.

"We help the community by giving them scholarships for school and housing and things like that. So we're wondering, you question, why us?" pastor W. Tameka Wiggins said.

Nearby church leaders tell us they've increased security over the past few months with violence happening at houses of worship across the country.

"We're putting additional cameras out so that not only can we see what's coming before it gets us, but also be of assistance to the community if something is going on."

Right now, it's unclear if both acts of vandalism here at the church are connected.

The 20-year-old suspect is charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest.