Driver of private ambulance strikes, kills co-worker in Germantown crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a private ambulance in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Saturday, police say. The woman was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, according to police.

The crash happened on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue around 10:10 a.m.

Police say Renee Dash was a co-worker of the person operating the private ambulance.

Police say a 2019 Ford, a private ambulance, was transporting a patient and a 2020 Ford, another private ambulance, was also on location to assist unloading the patient.

The 2020 Ford was unoccupied and parked behind the 2019 Ford, according to police.

Authorities say the operator of the 2019 Ford was seated behind the wheel of the vehicle while his co-workers were preparing to unload the patient. But once the operator exited the 2019 Ford, it began to roll backwards.

Police say once the operator realized it was moving, the driver hopped back inside the 2019 Ford and pressed the accelerator. The vehicle then backed-up quickly and crushed Renee Dash between both ambulances.

She was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police say both ambulances remained on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.