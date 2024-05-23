Phillies unveil new "Philly" Nike Dunk Low shoe created in collaboration with Lapstone and Hammer and Creme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans and sneakerheads will soon have a new Philadelphia-themed Nike Dunk Low to wear.

On Wednesday, the Phillies unveiled the new shoe in a promotional video on social media featuring second baseman Bryson Stott and the Phillie Phanatic. The Dunks are white and two shades of gray – the base is darker, and the Nike swoosh is lighter – with multi-color lining and the Nike logo on the tongue having a multi-color background.

The shoe's laces are green with a yellow tip – yellow is one of the city's official colors – and include Philadelphia's map coordinates. On the back of the shoe, "PHILLY" is written.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Phillies wrote, "For Philly, by Philly, and Phanatic approved."

The "Philly" Nike Dunk Low design was a collab with Philadelphia stores Lapstone and Hammer and Creme. The shoes are dropping on May 30 and will be sold in select stores. The Phils will sell the shoes in the New Era Phillies Team Store on June 1.

In an Instagram post, Lapstone and Hammer owner Brian Nadav said the shoe design was "over a year in the making."

Nadav, a former Temple University graduate and vice president of City Blue, opened Lapstone and Hammer in 2015. On a recent episode of Gallen of Questions, Nadav said his store sells streetwear but is "still very much rooted in what streetwear is about, which is sneakers."

"What Lapstone is really about, it's about collaboration. It's about creativity, and it's about community," Nadav said. "It's about blending those things. Obviously, with fashion and why people want to, still today, in a world dominated by online shopping and e-commerce, real brick-and-mortar is never going away. Why? Because people still want to watch and feel."'

In 2022, another Nike drop became popular in Philadelphia when the brand released a Phillies-themed SB Dunk Low design. The shoe features the Phillies' throwback baby blue with a maroon swoosh and a cheesesteak and Liberty Bell on the back of the tongues.