Niece of Philadelphia rec center employee caught in crossfire of gun battle pleads for help finding killer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of a Philadelphia rec center employee caught in the crossfire of a gun battle is pleading to help find the woman's killer. During a crime briefing held by District Attorney Larry Krasner, the niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke.

Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

She was shot twice and died Friday night.

"We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody, but police are searching for others who were involved.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.