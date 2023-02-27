Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue closing for good Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue is closing its door for good this weekend, and it's going to have one big going-away party.

Nick's said on Facebook that it will be closing down on Sunday, March 5, after failing to reach a lease agreement with its landlord.

The establishment said employees at the Cottman Avenue location have a position for them at its Woodhaven Road location.

On Sunday, March 5th, Nick’s Roast Beef at 2210 Cottman Avenue will shut its doors forever. Unfortunately, we were... Posted by Nick's Roast Beef, Cottman Ave. on Friday, February 24, 2023

Cottman Avenue customers' loyalty rewards will be eligible for use at the Woodhaven Road location too, Nick's said.

On Sunday, Nick's will be hosting an event to say thank you to its customers.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and feature a complimentary buffet. A champagne toast will then follow at 6 p.m, Nick's said.

Matt Rossi, owner of Nick's Roast Beef, said the event is "our way of saying 'thank you' to our loyal customers and an even bigger 'thank you' to our dedicated staff."

"We are hosting one final event and we hope you will join us," Rossi wrote.