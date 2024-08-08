Nick Foles, Super Bowl LII MVP, retiring from NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts has been "awesome" in training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who cemented his place as a certified Philadelphia sports legend after leading the Birds to victory in Super Bowl LII, will officially retire from professional football as a Philadelphia Eagle in September.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL," Foles wrote in a social media post. "It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing."

Foles will officially retire from the NFL on Sept. 16, when the Eagles play their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Foles, who the Eagles drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015. He returned to the Eagles in 2017 as a backup to quarterback Carson Wentz.

After Wentz tore his ACL, Foles stepped in as the team's starting quarterback and led Philadelphia to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl in 2018.

During that game, Foles completed what's now known as the "Philly Special," becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

