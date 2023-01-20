NFL playoffs: Eagles-Giants showdown dividing fans in NJ

When towns are divided between the Giants and the Eagles

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eagles-Giants rivalry continues in Mercer County where both sides are getting ready for the showdown in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

At Chickie's and Pete's in Bordentown, the countdown is on as they get ready to serve both, Giants and Eagles fans.

A head-to-head NFC East rivalry is dividing fans in Central Jersey.

"Oil and water over here," Justin Gasser, a Giants fan, said.

Since Mercer County is sandwiched between Philly and New York City, fans of both teams are excited about the matchup.

"You can get on the Turnpike and be there in no time," Greg Grosso, an Eagles fan, said.

"I love it. It's fun. It makes it interesting. It's like split at the border in Jersey alone," Gasser said.

But for families like the Grosso's, it will be a time of division.

This upcoming playoff game is already leading to some disagreements at home.

"My grandson is a Giants fan this year and he seems to know everything about how they're going to win tomorrow, and we're like okay," Grosso said.

Gasser was born in Brooklyn.

He says the majority of his family also shares his love for the Giants but there is one family member creating some friction.

"I got a cousin who's an Eagles fan and he grew up in Staten Island. So, it makes no sense to me," Gasser said.

And the rivalry isn't skipping out on some of the youngest of fans.

"I'm excited to watch them. Hopefully, we can win. And we have a little cheerleader, too. Yes, we do," Jodee Atkinson, a lifelong Eagles fan, said.

At least fans can agree on one thing: Winning the Super Bowl.

"You had a good season," Gasser said. "Jalen Hurts has a lot of potential, but your season ends tomorrow night."

"I think we'll probably be in the forties," Grosso said. "I don't know what the giants will lose by."

Regardless of who you're rooting for, one thing is for sure, fans will be showing up Saturday excited to cheer on their team.