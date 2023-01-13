NFL odds: Wild Card Weekend picks ATS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are off this week thanks to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, but there's still plenty of action going on this weekend.

Here are my favorite bets against the spread for Wild Card Weekend:

Seattle Seahawks (+10, -110) @ San Francisco 49ers (-10, -110)

Over/under: 42

The 49ers will host the Seahawks in the first game of the weekend slate, and they're red-hot.

San Francisco has won 10 straight and covered ATS in eight of those contests. Overall, the Niners are 11-6 ATS this season, which ranks fifth best in the league.

On top of that, they're getting one of their best weapons back in Deebo Samuel just in time for the playoffs. It's a big line, but I'll take the Niners at +10 in a blowout to start the weekend.

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, -110) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, -110)

Over/under: 47.5

I've said it before and I'll say it again: If you're going to give me Doug Pederson as an underdog, let alone a home dog, I will bet it every time.

Overall, Pederson is 5-1 against the spread in the playoffs, including 5-0 ATS and 4-1 straight up as an underdog.

The Jaguars could very well win this game outright, but I'll take the points here.

Miami Dolphins (+13, -110) @ Buffalo Bills (-13, -110)

Over/under: 43.5

Early in the week, this looked potentially like an exciting game. Both teams have played competitive games against each other this season.

And then the injury news dropped. The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and are preparing for backup Skylar Thompson to start.

The forced the line to jump from 9.5 points to 13 in favor of Buffalo.

It's another big line, but I'm comfortable playing it up to 13.5.

Miami's defense can't stop anyone, and the Bills will be playing like a team on a mission as safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover.

New York Giants (+3, -110) @ Minnesota Vikings (-3, -110)

Over/under: 48

The Vikings and Giants will face off again in a rematch from their Christmas Eve game. Minnesota was able to hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to get the win.

I think the Vikings get the victory again. They're more talented across the board than the Giants, but I like New York to cover at +3.

One of the reasons is because of Brian Daboll is their head coach. He has the advantage over Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell.

In his first season in New York, Daboll's Giants went a league-best 13-4 ATS. They were also 6-1 as an away underdog and 10-2 as an underdog overall ATS.

Baltimore Ravens (+9.5, -110) @ Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5, -110)

Over/under: 40.5

The Ravens and Bengals will meet for the third time this season in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The team split in the regular season.

At the time of this writing, it appears that Lamar Jackson will not play in the playoffs. He didn't practice for the 17th straight day on Thursday, which means Tyler Huntley will most likely get the nod against the Bengals.

Even with Huntley starting, I'm still taking the Ravens +9.5.

The Bengals are one of the best teams in the league, and ATS this season, but I still lean toward Baltimore.

John Harbaugh should have his team ready to play a Bengals squad they know very well.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, -110) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5, -110)

Over/under: 45.5

In the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday night, will the Cowboys knock out the GOAT? I don't think so.

The Buccaneers are not the same team we've seen over the past two seasons, but I'm still picking them to cover the +2.5 points and win outright against Dallas.

The Cowboys have been up and down for the past month, and Tom Brady is 7-3 ATS in his career as a postseason underdog.

*All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.