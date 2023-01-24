NFL odds: Eagles betting favorites to win Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you think the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl, you're not alone.

As of Tuesday, the Eagles are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII on several sportsbooks.

The Eagles are +250 to win the big game on Caesars Sportsbook -- $10 bet wins $25.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +260, the Kansas City Chiefs are +290 and the San Francisco are ranked fourth at +330.

The Eagles are also favorites to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel (+230) and Draftkings (+245) sportsbooks.

The Eagles are favorites against the Niners in the NFC championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.