NEXTGEN TV could affect how you watch our local newscasts

Must watch: If you or a loved one watch CBS Philadelphia by way of a TV antenna

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- NEXTGEN TV is now live for TV stations, including CBS News Philadelphia and WPSG.

So what does this mean for you?

For those of you using an antenna to tune into our newscasts, this means crisper video and better audio. However, not everyone will get an automatic upgrade.

The goal, to avoid anyone missing out on the upgrade, is to rescan your TV. You're going to want to also because there will be some hefty losses if you don't.

"If you don't rescan you won't be able to see the news, you won't be able to see your soaps, any of the game shows coming on," Xavier Patterson, who is a CBS News Philadelphia broadcast engineer, said.

Patterson has been working on upgrading KYW and WPSG.

"Pretty much making it seamless for whoever is watching us. One day they're going to rescan the TV and bam you won't even notice a difference," Patterson said.

This now takes us to Roxborough, where the CBS News Philadelphia's transmitter is.

This is how what you see on TV gets into your home.

Right now you can find us over the air on channel three and this won't change.

"Everyone will still see us as channel 3, but behind the scenes we've moved a couple channels," Patterson said.

Now to the very important part, how do you get the TV update?

If you watch us on cable, satellite or stream us on the internet, you're good.

But if you watch us with an antenna, you will need to rescan.

"To scan the TV you're going to turn it on. Then you're going to hit the 'settings' button on your remote," Patterson said, "Most TV's they'll have channels, click on channels."

"You'll click 'cable antenna auto program' and you're gonna want to click yes and run the program."

The process is expected to only take an upwards of 15 minutes.

If you're in need of more assistance, you can call CBS News Philadelphia at 215-977-5150.