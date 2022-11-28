NEXT Weather: Week to start sunny before rains move into Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With a storm system and its center of low pressure over the Great Lakes departing overnight, expect some clearing skies into your Monday morning. Winds will stay on the gusty side, especially along the Jersey Shore; expect sustained westerly and northwesterly winds of 15-25 MPH with some gusts above 30.

A secondary front trailing behind the one that turned all the rain off will move through Monday morning. While this will ultimately dry us out, it will give us some early cloud cover to start off the new week. This is temporary, as sunshine will return by the afternoon, with highs only reaching the low to middle 50s.

With even more clearing late Monday night into Tuesday, expect temperatures to drop to near or at freezing, especially in the suburbs. Tuesday will be a cooler day, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, but under plenty of clear skies.

Next Up: Rain for Wednesday

For the middle of the week, surface high pressure that was keeping us nice and dry Tuesday moves off-shore, and another potent storm system moves in. With a warm front lifting north, highs despite the rain could reach the low 60s.

Both rain and wind will be a big factor in our forecast for Wednesday, with moderate to heavy downpours likely in the afternoon, along with winds that could gust over 40 mph. While the system is a fast-mover, enough cold air could filter in behind it at night, that a few spots in the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers or sleet and snow showers before it all comes to an end.

Late-Week Sun

By Thursday, the rain is gone — although the wind is still very much here. In fact, we could see sunny skies but gusty winds over 30 MPH throughout much of the day. Highs will be in the 40s; a nearly 20-degree drop from just the day before. We'll keep nice but chilly weather around for Friday as well, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

For all the latest changes, live radar tracking and weather video, make sure to follow the CBS3 NEXT Weather team on-air and online, and don't forget to download the FREE CBS3 Weather App as well!