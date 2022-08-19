NEXT Weather: Warm and humid weekend with a shower or storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This third weekend of August will feel more summer-like with heat, humidity and a chance of showers. In Philadelphia on Saturday, a disturbance to the south will deliver a mix of sun and clouds.

There may be enough instability to trigger spotty showers mainly in the afternoon but most of the area remains dry. Highs will flirt with 90 and humidity will be ticking upward.

On Sunday, it will feel muggier and it will be cloudier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s

Headed to the Shore? Expect more clouds than sun on Saturday with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. On Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs on both days will hover in the low 80s and feel much more humid.

If you are headed in the opposite direction to the Poconos, there will be sun with a passing cloud and spotty showers on Saturday. The highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will become cloudy and more humid with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.