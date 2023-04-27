Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Thursday is the pick of the week

By Kate Bilo

NEXT Weather: Thursday is the pick of the week 01:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The below-average temperatures continue Thursday, but the skies will be a bit clearer than Wednesday.

Thursday is our pick of the week if you want to get outside for a walk, go shopping or have a catch in the park. The afternoon will be sunny after the day starts out with some clouds.

We'll get into the high 50s by noon in the city, with a high temperature of 64 degrees. There are lower temperatures at the Shore after morning showers.

Enjoy those clear skies while they last, because Friday night and Saturday we're tracking a system that will drop plenty of rain on our region.

Then late Sunday into Monday, we could see another rainmaker.

We are keeping an eye on flooding chances and will keep you updated.

Next week, we could see another blast of cold air.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:54 AM

