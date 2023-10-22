NEXT Weather: Sunny & Breezy for the Birds on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to weekend #7 with rain. Well, technically early Saturday morning but the last time we had a completely rain-free weekend was Labor Day.

The rain is now over but the wind takes the top weather headline, with gusts overnight in the 25-30 mph range. This afternoon could once again bring us a few gusts over 35 mph.

A Cooler Kick-Off

Of course, with NW winds and clear skies overnight, we'll see our temperatures drop into the 40s across much of the area. While Sunday morning gives us better skies and more sun, we cannot rule out a stray shower in southern Jersey. By the early afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. This means tailgating will be chilly. A jacket, sweater (or both) may be necessary, with a kick-off temperature around 49 degrees. By halftime, expect it to be in the middle 40s, and don't forget that wind chill; the combo of wind and temperature on your skin may make it feel like the low 40s.

Still Chilly For the Phillies

While Monday starts out cool, we'll see plenty of sunshine again, with slightly milder temperatures in the afternoon. The other good news is that we'll also have the winds calm down, with NW winds around 10 mph. The big story: The Phillies are back in town, with the first pitch around 5:07. Temperature? Around 60 degrees. If you're headed down to Citizen's Bank Park, dress on the heavier side; we'll finish things up with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the lower 50s.

The heart of next week looks really good for anyone wanting to spend more time outside: while Tuesday morning may bring us the first frost of the season in the city, highs by Wednesday could easily reach the low to middle 70s, and it doesn't look like we'll see much of a cool-down heading toward the end of the week. You want sunshine? We'll see plenty of that through the end of the week as well.

