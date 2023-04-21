NEXT Weather: Summer-like warm Friday ahead; severe risk Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday, you're waking up to a crisp start, but the sun will get us to the 70s by noon, and into the 80s this afternoon.

We're falling short of temperature records today inland, in part thanks to an east wind that will cool down our neighbors at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

We'll be seeing highs in the 80s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley but only the 60s at the Shore.

Storm threat Saturday

The same front that brought severe weather to the Midwest will be bringing us some much-needed rain.

There will be a few sprinkles Saturday morning, but the main concern is the leading edge of storms moving into our region Saturday afternoon. We'll be keeping an eye on wind speeds and any potential for rotation.

That edge will start rolling in to our region around 4 or 5 p.m.

The greatest risk is slightly to our south, but parts of our region are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, or 1 on a scale out of 5.

Later into the night and Sunday morning, we'll see some heavy rain.

The severe threat looks relatively low at this point, but we are monitoring and will keep you updated if that outlook changes.