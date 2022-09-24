NEXT Weather: Storm chance Sunday, tracking tropical storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the first weekend of fall and it sure does feel like it. Saturday morning was the coldest since spring, with a morning low in Philadelphia dropping all the way to 49 degrees.

The remainder of Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with a cool breeze and highs in the low 70s.

We are now tracking the potential for thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. While most of the day is dry, we will see more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.

By evening, a line of showers and storms will quickly roll through the region. The time frame looks to be between 5 and 8 p.m.

We have been placed in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather across the region. This means an isolated, gusty storm may develop within that line of storms, with the greatest threat being strong winds.

If you have plans to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year, with a seder meal at sundown on Sunday, be aware of the potential for storms crossing the region at that time.

To the tropics now:

We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently 4 named systems to watch - with Tropical Storm Ian being the most pressing for our area.

Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane, after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80's and low 90's will allow strengthening to a possible major storm of category 3 strength and winds between 111-129 mph.

A second landfall is possible in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday where the southern and west coasts of Florida are at currently centered on the track.

It is after Wednesday the storm could take several tracks that would affect us in the Delaware Valley with remnant tropical rains as early as Friday, but most likely Saturday and Sunday would be the most active time frame.

It is advised for all of southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware to keep updated on the track and development of this storm as we head through next week. We will have frequent updates here and streaming on CBSPhiladelphia.com.