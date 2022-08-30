NEXT Weather alert: Threat of severe storms Tuesday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a steamy, sticky day in the 90s, the focus Tuesday will turn to a strong cold front approaching from the west. This front triggered widespread severe weather across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Monday.

The highest risk of severe weather for our area exists for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and areas along the I-95 corridor and the northern half of Delaware. The threat area may be expanded or elevated by Tuesday afternoon.

A broken line of strong to severe storms will slowly cross the greater Philadelphia area during the mid to late evening hours.

Damaging winds of 60 mph and higher are the main threat, but scattered heavy downpours will lead to some localized flooding and the threat of brief flash flood warnings.

Storm impacts include slippery roads, travel delays, downed tree branches and power lines that could lead to scattered power outages.

The current storm timing is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Philadelphia and areas adjacent to I-95, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for interior South Jersey and after 10 p.m. for any storms along the Jersey Shore.

The lowest risk of severe weather or any storms at all exists along the shore.

Make sure to have a personal and family safety plan and make sure children at home alone know what to do in the event of severe weather.

