Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather alert: Threat of severe storms Tuesday evening

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms
NEXT Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms 03:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a steamy, sticky day in the 90s, the focus Tuesday will turn to a strong cold front approaching from the west. This front triggered widespread severe weather across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Monday.

The highest risk of severe weather for our area exists for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and areas along the I-95 corridor and the northern half of Delaware. The threat area may be expanded or elevated by Tuesday afternoon.

severe-outlook-day-2.png

A broken line of strong to severe storms will slowly cross the greater Philadelphia area during the mid to late evening hours.

Damaging winds of 60 mph and higher are the main threat, but scattered heavy downpours will lead to some localized flooding and the threat of brief flash flood warnings.

ts-surface-models22.png

Storm impacts include slippery roads, travel delays, downed tree branches and power lines that could lead to scattered power outages.

The current storm timing is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Philadelphia and areas adjacent to I-95, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for interior South Jersey and after 10 p.m. for any storms along the Jersey Shore.  

t-storm-headlines.png

The lowest risk of severe weather or any storms at all exists along the shore.

Make sure to have a personal and family safety plan and make sure children at home alone know what to do in the event of severe weather.

Don't forget you can always track the storms and get the most up-to-date forecast on our CBS Philadelphia Weather app and streaming round the clock on CBS News Philadelphia.

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.