NEXT Weather: Seasonable week ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After mixed skies and chilly, but slightly above-average temperatures Saturday, all eyes are on Sunday and the big game.

The Giants are in town, taking on the Eagles, with kickoff at 4:25 pm. And while it won't be warm, it'll be mainly dry from the 1st down all the way through the 4th quarter.

For you tailgaters, Sunday starts off mostly sunny and dry. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, due to clear skies and light [nearly calm] winds overnight. If you're planning on getting to the stadium early, plan on layering up.

There will be gradually increasing clouds into the afternoon Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies approaching the area by kickoff.

Game Time Forecast

With highs in the low to middle 40s Sunday, expect it to be seasonably cold. Kickoff temperature should be in the low 40s, with noticeably thicker cloud cover, as compared to the morning.

By halftime, we'll dip to around 40 degrees, and by the 4th quarter, upper 30s.

Unsettled Sunday night Into Monday

While it'll be overcast by the time the game ends, we should remain dry. A system approaching from the southwest will bring in rain to Delaware, but perhaps a brief mix of rain and wet snow to the Philadelphia metro overnight. If you're heading out after the game is over, this will affect you, only if you plan to stay out late.

In fact, the light mix will be short-lived and change to rain by Monday morning, admittingly slowing down the commute, but not producing any accumulating snow.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia Next Weather team as we track Sunday's weather and of course, go birds!