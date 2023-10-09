Philadelphia area expected to have even cooler temperatures Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fall is certainly in the air and there was no doubt that it felt like it on Sunday. The truth is, the high temperature Sunday afternoon of 61 degrees was more in line with the normal high temperature of early November than early October.

Unseasonably cool Sunday CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool to start the week with temperatures overnight Sunday returning to the mid 40s across the Delaware Valley and even some upper 30s in the Poconos. The normal low temperature in Philadelphia for this time of year is 52 degrees.

Sunday night low temperatures CBS Philadelphia

Monday will start off chilly and skies will be partly cloudy early before clouds begin to roll back in ahead of our next system. Ahead of an approaching weak area of low pressure, temperatures Monday afternoon will once again only climb into the low 60s. As this area of low pressure approaches the clouds will increase through Monday afternoon before a small chance for a few showers arrive. The best chance of a few spotty showers looks most likely to come after sunshine Monday and into the overnight hours.

CBS Philadelphia

The fast moving system will continue east and move out over the Atlantic by Tuesday morning. After another cool start Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s, temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will make it into the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s expected by Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be a very small chance for stray showers Thursday, but a much better chance of rain will develop Friday night into Saturday as a deep area of low pressure moves east out of the Midwest to bring what looks to be another wet start to the weekend.

Not only will this system bring a good chance of rain, but it advertises another dip in temperatures with highs dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s by next Sunday.