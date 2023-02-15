Warm weather brings Philadelphians out in midst of winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There were no leaves on the trees, but lots of Philadelphians on the trail walking, running and jogging with a friend. The date on the calendar is still February, but it felt more like April in Philly on Wednesday.

Both along the Schuylkill River and at the waterfront, it looked and felt more like a Wednesday in spring than in the dead of winter.

It was sun's out, dogs out at the Schuylkill River Dog Park as temperatures in Philadelphia climbed over 60 degrees.

"It's a bit strange," Douglas Mellor said, "but I'll take it."

While some say it's strange, others aren't questioning it.

Bri Ferman lives a few blocks from the park and couldn't pass up spending the time outside with her Great Dane Luna.

"She's enjoying the sunshine even more than I am," Ferman said. "It's been really cold the last few weeks so it's nice to have some sunshine finally."

A 60-plus-degree day on Wednesday is the perfect day to play hooky, at least that's what dog owner Jonathon Eisen says.

He drove in from New Jersey, bringing along his furry pal Diego.

"We've had kind of a long and boring winter," Eisen said, "but luckily I'm in a position where I can work remotely so as long as I don't get any surprise calls with dogs barking in the background, I think it's such a beautiful day."

Along the Schuylkill River Trail, bikers, joggers and folks on rollerskates make a mid-February Wednesday look more like April with just how many people came out.

"Listen, I am just enjoying the moment," Brittany Toole said. "I don't even want to think about tomorrow. I just want to say today is a beautiful day and I'm going to enjoy it."

At Penn's Landing, runners took over the waterfront.

George Stokes broke out the shorts for his jog.

"I should wear a short sleeve shirt as well," Stokes said. "It's that warm out."

The sun tried to melt away the ice at the River Rink.

A few puddles, though, didn't stop these longtime friends from strapping on the skates.

"It's not as great as expected," Annika Kroiss said, "but it's fun and we're having a lot of fun and it's great to be alone on the rink."

"And not freeze," Lorina Holterfhoff said.

CBS Philadelphia asked a few people what they thought could come next this winter. Everyone says they're just soaking in the weather Wednesday and hoping it stays like this for a while.