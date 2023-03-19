NEXT Weather: New Jersey under Red Flag Warning

Watch CBS News
By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- We're off to a cold start and winds are beginning to pick up and gust. There was a 32 miles per hour wind gust in Philadelphia around 6 a.m. Sunday.  

That is down to 13 miles per hour around 7 a.m. and 17 miles per hour in Atlantic City with winds out of the north and the west. 

This all is coupled with very low humidity, dew points in the single digits and 45% humidity in Atlantic City. It is all going to drop as the temperatures rise Sunday and that has created a fire danger for all of New Jersey. 

This is because of the extremely low humidity and the high winds causing a high fire danger. 

Please exercise caution with any open flames or don't use them at all between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Wildfire weather is usually defined by humidity of 30% or below, strong westerly wind and plenty of vegetation.

Stay safe, New Jersey.

