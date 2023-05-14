NEXT Weather: Mainly dry, seasonable week ahead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just as we put a cap on the weekend (and celebrating mom!) skies will clear Sunday night, allowing temperatures to fall back into the 50s in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Light north winds will be steady around 5-10 mph, allowing for a quiet segue into your Monday.

With a great deal of sunshine and a light afternoon wind from the west, we'll start the week off quiet, with seasonal highs in the middle 70s.

As the high pressure responsible for the beautiful start moves offshore and out, we'll see a few more clouds as we approach Tuesday.

The quick front this week

Tuesday gives us increasing clouds but also increasing wind and temperatures, as our next system approaches. Morning lows will trend higher, and afternoon highs will approach nearly 80 degrees. That said, while we remain dry for the evening commute, expect at least a few showers to develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

While it's unlikely that severe weather will develop, areas south of Philadelphia have the chance to pick up up to an inch of rain by the time the system moves out Wednesday. Philly itself can expect lighter amounts of rain, mainly in the form of scattered showers.

On top of this, expect a cold front to surge south Wednesday, cutting the tops off our temperatures and producing a cooler mid-week. Highs Wednesday will struggle to get out of the middle 60s!

End of week warm-Up

While Thursday brings us back to partly cloudy skies and slightly milder conditions, we'll still be average about 3-5 degrees below where we should be this time of year. That said, it'll be comfortable, with highs in the low 70s.

Friday: back to the mid-70s, with increasing clouds.

Overall, a dry week ahead, with the exception of late Tuesday into Wednesday. With virtually no severe weather in the forecast, this will be a mainly quiet week. Enjoy!