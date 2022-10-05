Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Ian's remnants finally losing a grip on Philadelphia region

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Weekend chill arrives
NEXT Weather: Weekend chill arrives 02:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The middle of the week comes as the first shot we have at finally getting some sunshine across the Philadelphia region. Ian's influence is moving east, meaning the rain, wind and coastal flooding issues are all coming to an end.

That said, expect rounds of light showers to stick around through the overnight on Wednesday. Amounts will generally be on the lighter side, with a trace to up to .25 inch of additional rain likely. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side; expect gusts upwards of 20-25 MPH.

On Wednesday night, winds will subside, as temperatures dip into the 50s (not really changing much from where they are during the day). With a damp ground, this means patchy fog will be the concern overnight and into the early morning commute on Thursday. Budget a little extra time Thursday morning as visibilities may drop below 1 mile.

Brighter skies are ahead for Thursday afternoon and Friday. 

Highs will be much closer to average for this time of year, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CBS3's Andrew Kozak reported on this post. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.