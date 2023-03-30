NEXT Weather: Cooler, windy Thursday before Friday warmup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold, biting northwest wind is cutting across our region Thursday, bringing a wind chill.

You're going to need your coat all day.

We're going to have a breezy, sunny, cool day Thursday, with temperatures a little below average.

We're in for a quiet, cold Thursday night.

There will be more wind Friday, but it's a different story: it's bringing warm air.

A storm system to our north will create a southerly wind that will take us into the 70s by Saturday.

Clouds will start to come in and we could potentially see some spotty showers in areas north and west of the city Friday evening.

The rain Friday night into Saturday will be heavy at times through Saturday morning, with a few isolated rumbles of thunder.

Then we have the potential of those gusty thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, because of any clearing that would destabilize the atmosphere.

Saturday is not a nice day until the afternoon, when skies could clear a bit. But that will percolate the atmosphere and brings a chance for thunderstorms that could be quite gusty.

We may see a wind advisory with gusts of 50 mph possible throughout Saturday. There's potential for power outages with those high winds.

Stick with our NEXT Weather team and our meteorologists will keep you updated.