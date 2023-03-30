Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Cooler, windy Thursday before Friday warmup

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Watching for Saturday storms
NEXT Weather: Watching for Saturday storms 02:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold, biting northwest wind is cutting across our region Thursday, bringing a wind chill.

You're going to need your coat all day.

We're going to have a breezy, sunny, cool day Thursday, with temperatures a little below average. 

We're in for a quiet, cold Thursday night.

There will be more wind Friday, but it's a different story: it's bringing warm air.

A storm system to our north will create a southerly wind that will take us into the 70s by Saturday.

Clouds will start to come in and we could potentially see some spotty showers in areas north and west of the city Friday evening.

The rain Friday night into Saturday will be heavy at times through Saturday morning, with a few isolated rumbles of thunder.

Then we have the potential of those gusty thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, because of any clearing that would destabilize the atmosphere.

gusty-thunderstorms-overnight-friday-into-saturday-april-1.png

Saturday is not a nice day until the afternoon, when skies could clear a bit. But that will percolate the atmosphere and brings a chance for thunderstorms that could be quite gusty.

We may see a wind advisory with gusts of 50 mph possible throughout Saturday. There's potential for power outages with those high winds.

Stick with our NEXT Weather team and our meteorologists will keep you updated.

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

