NEXT Weather: Cold start to the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Showers have cleared out Saturday leaving a chilly but cloudy start to the weekend with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

Pockets of the Delaware Valley experienced snowflake activity overnight in West Chester, West Caln and parts of South Jersey, however, temperatures were too warm for snow.

Northern winds also create a wind chill of 33 degrees in Philadelphia. A relatively colder airmass will continue to push into the region through the day on Saturday, which will keep highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with only a few peeks of afternoon sun, which will also keep temperatures a little cooler than normal for the first half of the weekend.

The push of colder air will continue overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning as temperatures around the region settle in the lower 20s in Philadelphia and into the teens away from the city, likely making it the coldest morning of February so far.

Philadelphia has dropped to 25 degrees three times so far in February - Feb. 18, 20 and 21.

The good news is that the sunshine will be back in full force for Sunday, which will quickly pull those temperatures out of the 20s and send the back to normal territory in the middle 40s for Sunday afternoon.

The warm-up will continue into next week with highs, bouncing back into the upper 50s Monday under partly cloudy skies.

While warmth will continue to pump into the region into the middle of next week, it'll be spoiled by a good chance of rain from late Tuesday through Wednesday night.

That said, high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will rain from the low to upper 60s. The last time Philadelphia had high temperatures in the 60s was Dec. 18, when the high temperature was 62 degrees.