NEXT Weather Alert Day in effect Friday for entire Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Early Friday afternoon, a strong storm system will arrive from the desert southwest. Precipitation will be light through the afternoon but heavy rain develops later in the evening.

This same storm has fueled severe storms with potentially violent tornadoes across the southern plains. We are not expecting severe weather here in the Delaware Valley, although a few rumbles of thunder are possible. What type of precipitation you see will depend on where you live.

Between 10:00 a.m. and noon, light showers will start in Delaware and parts of South Jersey.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., light scattered showers will spread across Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and the Shore.

Between noon and 2:00 p.m., a mix of snow and sleet will develop in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos. Light ice accumulations up to 1/10 of inch are possible in the Poconos.

This initial shower and sleet activity will continue into the early evening with a few lulls in the rain.

Between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms spreads across the entire area and will continue overnight.

Rainfall totals will approach 1-2 inches with slightly higher amounts in some areas. A mix of snow and sleet could total 1-3 inches in the Poconos.

When you leave the house Friday morning, carry the umbrella you will need it later in the day.

Your morning commute will be dry but the evening commute will be wet in some places. If you are traveling around the area Friday night, be aware of ponding on the roads with localized flooding possible by late Friday night.

Winds will also increase Friday night with gusts above 35 mph in Philadelphia and greater than 45 mph down the Shore.

By Saturday morning, all showers have ended and skies will be mostly cloudy clearing to some afternoon sun.