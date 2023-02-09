NEXT Weather: A taste of winter returns for Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another week, another shot at near-record high temperatures. This week has already brought about big changes, with increasing temperatures and a shot at highs near or at 60 degrees.

With Super Bowl weekend quickly approaching, let's get you caught up on the weather here, and take a look at what fans will be met with Sunday in Phoenix.

The end of week warmth

Southerly winds and strong areas of high pressure provided a mild and mostly sunny to partly cloudy day Wednesday.

Moving toward the end of the week, a warm front lifting north across the region will help propel temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 on both Thursday and Friday.

Record highs are in the mid and upper 60s, so while we won't break anything, we'll get at least semi-close.

Along with this (you knew this was coming) -- a chance of rain.

While we could see a few scattered showers Thursday, precipitation should be mainly light. As the front passes Thursday evening, a brief downpour is possible, but nothing substantial.

On the heels of the warm front, a cold front moves in on Friday. While the speed of it will determine how quickly we see temperatures fall, it's very likely we'll end the week on the mild side, with rapidly decreasing temperatures as we head into the heart of the weekend.

Back to reality

Colder Canadian air flows back through the area by Saturday. Expect highs to dip into the low and middle 40s in the metro, with colder temperatures in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

With limited moisture available Saturday afternoon, a few light showers may develop, although the better chance for precipitation certainly looks to be Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday: chilly, wet and breezy. While overnight lows will start Sunday morning in the low 30s, highs will approach the 40s by the mid-afternoon. The trick here is the timing; if we get enough moisture working its way in Sunday morning, we could see a few flakes flying, before a changeover to rain Sunday afternoon.

As it looks now, expect a few showers at game time, with rain lingering through into Monday morning. If you're headed out to any watch parties, keep an umbrella handy (green preferred, of course!) and have a winter coat ready.

By the way, Phoenix weather looks gorgeous for all the fans out there; highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Don't forget to download our free CBS Philadelphia Weather app, and track the latest forecast changes and radar along with us.