Crime

Newtown Township police investigating multiple vandalism cases that started fires

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Newtown Township Police are investigating multiple vandalism cases that ended in small fires.

The acts of vandalism happened in both June and July at Council Rock High School, A Child's World, Meglio's Pizza and Goodnoe Elementary School, police said. 

In each incident, fireworks were set off inside trash cans and dumpsters, which caused small fires, police said. The Newtown Fire Association responded to each blaze. 

Police released pictures from surveillance video from an incident that happened on the night of June 29. The pictures show six boys that police say were involved in the vandalism. 

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact the Newtown Township Police Department. You can also submit a tip on their website

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

