Police asking residents to shelter in place in Newtown Township neighborhood

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Newtown Township Police are asking residents in a Bucks County neighborhood to shelter in place Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post shared just after 8 a.m., the department said residents of the Headley development are being asked to shelter in place. Police have blocked off the intersection at Headley Drive and Newtown-Yardley Road and said all traffic should avoid the area, but did not provide any additional details.

Around 9 a.m., the Bucks County District Attorney's Office told CBS Philadelphia that police are dealing with a domestic incident that possibly involves an armed person.

Police have Headley Drive blocked off at Newtown-Yardley Rd in Newtown Township for a “domestic situation.” There’s a shelter in place for the surrounding community. Still working to get details on exactly what’s going on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/QssvlFSNIG — Ross DiMattei CBS Philadelphia (@RossDiMattei) March 17, 2024

This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.