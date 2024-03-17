Watch CBS News
Police asking residents to shelter in place in Newtown Township neighborhood

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Newtown Township Police are asking residents in a Bucks County neighborhood to shelter in place Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post shared just after 8 a.m., the department said residents of the Headley development are being asked to shelter in place. Police have blocked off the intersection at Headley Drive and Newtown-Yardley Road and said all traffic should avoid the area, but did not provide any additional details.

Around 9 a.m., the Bucks County District Attorney's Office told CBS Philadelphia that police are dealing with a domestic incident that possibly involves an armed person.

This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 8:25 AM EDT

