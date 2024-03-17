Police asking residents to shelter in place in Newtown Township neighborhood
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Newtown Township Police are asking residents in a Bucks County neighborhood to shelter in place Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post shared just after 8 a.m., the department said residents of the Headley development are being asked to shelter in place. Police have blocked off the intersection at Headley Drive and Newtown-Yardley Road and said all traffic should avoid the area, but did not provide any additional details.
Around 9 a.m., the Bucks County District Attorney's Office told CBS Philadelphia that police are dealing with a domestic incident that possibly involves an armed person.
This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.