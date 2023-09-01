Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place lifted in Newfield, NJ after police searched for potentially armed man

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Shelter-in-place lifted in Newfield, NJ after police search for potentially armed man
Shelter-in-place lifted in Newfield, NJ after police search for potentially armed man 00:24

NEWFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Newfield, New Jersey after police searched for a potentially armed man, the Franklin Township Police Department posted on social media Friday morning.

In a later update, the department said "There is no viable information to lead us to believe that the wanted subject out of Hammonton is still in our area."

The search for the man brought multiple K-9 units, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a SWAT team and multiple drones to the area Thursday night. Residents were told to stay inside.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said there was a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Road and Cades Court.

The office described the man as a 52-year-old Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. The office added he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans.

Police said the man was wanted out of Hammonton, Atlantic County.

The Franklin Township Police Department is asking members of the public to remain vigilant and contact them if they see anyone suspicious in the area.

