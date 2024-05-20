Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Newark, Delaware, police say

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Newark, Delaware, on Monday night, police said. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Salem Church and East Chestnut Hill roads just after 9 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the striking vehicle stayed on the scene. The pedestrian's identity isn't known at this time. 

The intersection of Salem Church and East Chestnut Hill roads is closed for the investigation. 

First published on May 20, 2024 / 10:23 PM EDT

