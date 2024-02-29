Manager of Newark, Delaware, Grotto Pizza charged with drug dealing

Grotto Pizza manager accused of selling drugs out of Newark, Delaware, restaurant

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The manager of a Grotto Pizza in Newark, Delaware, was charged after allegedly selling drugs out of the shop.

Michael Gordon Somers, 40, of Elkton, Maryland, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, drug dealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Newark police said they took Gordon Somers into custody during a traffic stop on Feb. 23.

During a search of Gordon Somers' car, police said officers found more than 23 grams of cocaine, which is a tier 2 quantity under Delaware law, and items used to package drugs for sale.

"This is just another example of our police officers out there trying to make the community as safe as possible," Newark Police Lt. Andrew Rubin said.

The Newark Police Department's Street Crimes Unit began the investigation after receiving a tip in October. Police said officers "observed numerous drug transactions" during the investigation.

The Grotto Pizza where Gordon Somers worked is near the University of Delaware.

He was released on his own recognizance.